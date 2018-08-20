Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $121.80 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.99.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

