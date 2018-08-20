Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zoetis by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 870,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,543,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 762,828 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,099 shares of company stock valued at $17,978,939 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.