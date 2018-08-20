Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.78. Sunoco reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

SUN stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 279,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.71. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

