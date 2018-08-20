SunOpta (STKL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunOpta earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1783440795698 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,511. The firm has a market cap of $714.73 million, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,524.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

