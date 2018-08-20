Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 70.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,912 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

