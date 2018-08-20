SwftCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.70 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, OEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a market cap of $8.68 million and $1.70 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00285776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00152125 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OEX, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

