Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) vs. Computer Task Group (CTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: CTG) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 3 2 0 0 1.40 Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 56.93%. Computer Task Group has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.25%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Computer Task Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $476.67 million 0.53 $19.58 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.29 $800,000.00 $0.22 27.23

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 0.30% 4.78% 2.76%

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

