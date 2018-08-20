Systematic Financial Management LP Has $11.64 Million Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,876 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 25.7% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth approximately $5,430,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $296.38 on Monday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.25 and a 52 week high of $296.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

