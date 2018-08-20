T-coin (TCOIN) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. T-coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, T-coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00284096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00151942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

T-coin Profile

The official website for T-coin is www.trcplatform.com.

Buying and Selling T-coin

T-coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

