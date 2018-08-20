TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,480. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,149 shares in the company, valued at $33,949,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,021 shares of company stock worth $8,503,784. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 117.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 24.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

