TAL Education Group (TAL) Holdings Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 99.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $550.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

