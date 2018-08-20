TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $136,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $55.85 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $221,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,766 shares of company stock worth $819,911 and sold 86,286 shares worth $4,516,243. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

