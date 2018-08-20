TELUS (T) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TELUS (TSE: T):

8/7/2018 – TELUS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

8/7/2018 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

7/31/2018 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TELUS stock opened at C$48.92 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

