TenX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00008962 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS, Upbit and IDEX. TenX has a market cap of $63.28 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00285606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00152127 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,255,861 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinrail, Upbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, BigONE, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, Huobi, COSS, Neraex, Cryptopia, Kyber Network and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

