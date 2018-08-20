Tesla (TSLA) Given a $385.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $385.00 price objective by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.54.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.16 on Monday, hitting $297.34. The stock had a trading volume of 164,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,259. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

