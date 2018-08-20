TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 1,627,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,353. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

