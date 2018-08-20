TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 242,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 719,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 286,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

