Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $119,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,075,294,000 after buying an additional 475,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,446,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,144,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,830,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,011,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,343,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,498,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.15 and a 52 week high of $236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.