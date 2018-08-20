Todd Asset Management LLC Has $29.87 Million Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $29,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,847,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1,288.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,804 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $156.72 on Monday. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.30 and a 52 week high of $185.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNOOC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

