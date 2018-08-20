Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,184 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $60,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aptiv by 12.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,848,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after purchasing an additional 841,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,540,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,867,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,420,000 after purchasing an additional 362,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,927,000 after purchasing an additional 683,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 67.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,069,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,958,000 after purchasing an additional 429,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.86 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

