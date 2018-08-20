Tokenbox (TBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. Tokenbox has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00297663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,400,546 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

