Tokenomy (TEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $375,063.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Tokenomy, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $30.36 million and approximately $375,063.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00286275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00153216 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy launched on January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, LATOKEN, LBank, IDEX, Tokenomy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.