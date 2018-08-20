Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 146.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter worth about $7,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of WLTW opened at $148.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $142.67 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.65%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

