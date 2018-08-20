Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 73,485 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,485 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $141.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “$138.69” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.07.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.