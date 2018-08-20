Toyota Motor (TM) Given News Sentiment Score of -0.03

Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5230645906437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. 135,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,476. The company has a market cap of $182.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

