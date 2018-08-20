Traders Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Traders sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $179.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $238.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.05 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $2.41 for the day and closed at $136.88

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.34.

The stock has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,310,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,241 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,463,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 129,450,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,673,000 after acquiring an additional 185,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after acquiring an additional 541,338 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,174,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295,992 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

