Traders Sell Shares of Lowe’s Companies (LOW) on Strength (LOW)

Investors sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on strength during trading on Monday. $52.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Lowe’s Companies had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Lowe’s Companies traded up $0.99 for the day and closed at $98.97

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 86,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

