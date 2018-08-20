TrakInvest Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million (TRAK)

TrakInvest (CURRENCY:TRAK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, TrakInvest has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrakInvest has a market cap of $2.58 million and $244.00 worth of TrakInvest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrakInvest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrakInvest alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00277431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00155705 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034388 BTC.

TrakInvest Token Profile

TrakInvest was first traded on December 15th, 2017. TrakInvest’s total supply is 155,294,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,732,443 tokens. The official message board for TrakInvest is medium.com/trakinvest-ico. The official website for TrakInvest is www.trakinvest.com. TrakInvest’s official Twitter account is @TrakInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrakInvest is /r/TrakInvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrakInvest Token Trading

TrakInvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrakInvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrakInvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrakInvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrakInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrakInvest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.