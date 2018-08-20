Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stake Lifted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up 2.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $112,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

