Tredje AP fonden Has $11.71 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $103,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 150.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,691. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.64. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

