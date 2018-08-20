Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,438 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,671,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,353,000 after acquiring an additional 196,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,994,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,521,000 after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,091,000 after acquiring an additional 398,843 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,413,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

In other news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,840.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,542 shares of company stock worth $3,145,184. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $107.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

