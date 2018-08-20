TrovaGene (TROV) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TrovaGene earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.8344124523677 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TROV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on TrovaGene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TrovaGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get TrovaGene alerts:

Shares of TROV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,116. TrovaGene has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

In other TrovaGene news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,238.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TrovaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrovaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.