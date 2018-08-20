Trupanion (TRUP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trupanion to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

TRUP opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -546.14 and a beta of 0.66. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $156,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,351,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,956,899.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,202 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trupanion by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

