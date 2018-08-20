TT Electronics (TTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $281.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.59), with a volume of 90232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.39).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 284.67 ($3.64).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). TT Electronics had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.17%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($131,918.70).

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.