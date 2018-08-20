Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Insider Lachlan K. Murdoch Purchases 137,801 Shares

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.83 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.