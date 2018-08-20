Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSG. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

