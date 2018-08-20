U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 4,012,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,634. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply