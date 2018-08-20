U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 4,012,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,634. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

