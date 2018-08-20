UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BRY opened at $12.84 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold 516,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $6,795,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gary A. Grove bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

