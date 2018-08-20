UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aena SME (ANNSF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aena SME (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $178.03 on Friday. Aena SME has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $224.81.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising, as well as off-terminal facilities, including premises and land, vehicle parking, and cars.

