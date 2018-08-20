UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

