UBS Group Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Bayer (BAYN)

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. equinet set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.00 ($128.41).

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €78.40 ($89.09) on Friday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

