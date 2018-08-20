UBS Group Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €17.00 ($19.32) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.30 ($16.25) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.40 ($23.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.67 ($18.94).

BIT G opened at €15.73 ($17.88) on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($18.73).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

