UDR, Inc. (UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey Sells 40,000 Shares

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,396,369.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UDR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 857,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,639. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 14.8% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in UDR by 11.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in UDR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in UDR by 7.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

