Ultra Clean (UCTT) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultra Clean earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.21788887572 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 691,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,990. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.