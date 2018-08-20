United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.83. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $61.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 139,876 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 34,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,780. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

