United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $29,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

