UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Position Trimmed by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $262.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $264.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

