US Bancorp DE Has $104.79 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $104,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $153,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000.

USMV stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

