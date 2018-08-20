US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $219.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.02 and a twelve month high of $220.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

