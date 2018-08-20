Usca Ria LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Shares of BLW opened at $14.92 on Monday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at $571,743.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $180,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

